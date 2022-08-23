Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,729. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.