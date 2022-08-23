Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) to Hold

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

