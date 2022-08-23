Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.97. 13,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,450,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,882,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,882,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,108,445. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.