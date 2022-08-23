CryptoBlades Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $722,613.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00772481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,462 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
