CryptEx Market Capitalization Achieves $302,331.29 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00016502 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $302,331.29 and $9.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.01 or 0.99988213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00055579 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026644 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

CryptEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

