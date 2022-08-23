Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.27. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.