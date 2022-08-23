Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

