Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

