Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

