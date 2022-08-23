Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.