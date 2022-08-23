Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,846,418 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 389.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846,418 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MFG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

About Mizuho Financial Group

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

