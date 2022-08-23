Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,620 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

