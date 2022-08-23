Critical Survey: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) vs. IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.49 $597.55 million ($11.89) -5.51 Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.33 -$31.35 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IAC and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 11 0 3.00 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $139.33, indicating a potential upside of 112.53%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IAC beats Jianpu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC



IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jianpu Technology



Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

