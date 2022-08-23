Critical Review: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) versus Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.36 $13.61 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.15 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 13.12% 33.07% 16.01% Broad Street Realty -35.07% -24.29% -4.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces. It also has 18 development pipeline assets consisting of approximately 2.0 million square feet of additional planned commercial development; approximately 1,900 multifamily units; and 2 hotel assets. In addition, the company provides real estate development and management services. It primarily serves private and institutional owners; investors in commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate; and various governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

