Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.64. Cricut shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 978 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

