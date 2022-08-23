Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.80.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

