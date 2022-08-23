Covalent (CQT) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $18.27 million and $522,651.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00768346 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Covalent Coin Trading
