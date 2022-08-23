Covalent (CQT) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $18.27 million and $522,651.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

