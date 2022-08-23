Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 416,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.07 million, a PE ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

