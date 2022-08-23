Convex Finance (CVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.12 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $389.75 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00027033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,991,600 coins and its circulating supply is 66,973,479 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
