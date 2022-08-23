CONTRACOIN (CTCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,174.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and $68,174.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

