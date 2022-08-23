Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.59% of Construction Partners worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

