Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $84.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.87. 16,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,756. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

