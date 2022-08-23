Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 53.52. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,565. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.81.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

