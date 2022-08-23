Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

