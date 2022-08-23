Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CTG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
