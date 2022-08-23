Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,443,857 shares.The stock last traded at $5.42 and had previously closed at $5.32.
A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
