Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,443,857 shares.The stock last traded at $5.42 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

