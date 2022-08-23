Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.35

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.30 million and a PE ratio of 54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.50.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

