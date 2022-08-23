Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 549,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. The company has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.