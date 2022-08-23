Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,997,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,984 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 6.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Comcast worth $514,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 690,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

