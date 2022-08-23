Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in American Express by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 398,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in American Express by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

