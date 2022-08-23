Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pool by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,323,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $374.56 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.84 and its 200-day moving average is $406.04.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

