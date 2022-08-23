Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

CTRA stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

