Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $40,375,225. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $576.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

