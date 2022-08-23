Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

