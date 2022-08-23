Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,332,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $491.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.