Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,699 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

