Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 181,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

