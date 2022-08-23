Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

