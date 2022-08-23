Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,280 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 685,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,095,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ecolab by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

