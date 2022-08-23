Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,016 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.