CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $234,741.53

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $234,741.53 and $26,112.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.