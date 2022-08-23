Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 34,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 17,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Further Reading

