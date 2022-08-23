CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

