Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00774412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Clover Finance
Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
