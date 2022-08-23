CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $428.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $428.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003489 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,877,388 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

