Clear Street Markets LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 539.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

KHC stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

