Clear Street Markets LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

