Clear Street Markets LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

