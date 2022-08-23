Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

