Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 269.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

