Clear Street LLC Sells 12,774 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

OTCMKTS EACPU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

